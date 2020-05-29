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S1E26: Urban Survival - Why? | Mark Johnson
Academy of Light
Academy of Light
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Word for the Week Season 1 Episode 26: Urban Survival - Why? | Mark Johnson

Virtually join us in Brisbane for a live online training school 4th-5th July.
This will be an intensive course with a total of 10 sessions over the two days in order to prepare God’s people for the climactic finale to the greatest story ever told. We will provide insight, expertise, and most all HOPE as we approach the End of Days.

Included:
- Discount to a range of related books and materials from the Academy of Light web site during the event.
- Interact with speakers using live chat, polls and Q&A in selected sessions.
- Video on Demand is included in the purchases of this Live Stream ticket. This will be available in the following week for you to view this event again.

https://www.theacademy.org.au/pages/academy-of-light-school-etp2020
Keywords
survivalurbanneville johnsonacademy of lightword for the weekmark johnson
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