2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 88

We have Christie Hutcherson back for Part 2 of the Border Crisis this time talking about the human trafficking aspect.

Christie is a tireless patriot and has been working to expose what is happening at the border and holding government officials accountable for their not only their inaction but their complicity in this problem. She has been to the border many times and has spoken with sheriffs, border agents and those coming across the border.





This is one of those subjects we don't like to talk about because, quite frankly is very disturbing to the psyche. However, it's one that must be brought out into the open and that's why we've invited Christie back to talk about this national tragedy.