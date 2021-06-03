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6 3 21 VENGEANCE is MINE saith the LORD Coming to a STATE near you WOW Pray
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80 views • June 03, 2021
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Prepare with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Scherzo in Sib Maj for the Lonely Housewife
Song by Francesco D'Andrea
https://artlist.io/song/32574/scherzo-in-sib-maj-for-the-lonely-housewife
Apparently, the NIH/NIAID were aware that 99% of covid deaths in Italy had other illness.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/3053
Freight Train of audits coming
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/3067
Maddow Freaking out
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/3056
Laura Ingraham with HCQ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20945
Fauci advised no masks
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20956
Fetal aborted hair on rats by Fauci
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20967
Tucker discusses Fauci emails
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21128
LBC talks about shot and freedom
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/23902
Scene from THE CHOSEN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IUL9yq0We8
Donations can be sent via the following:
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*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
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★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Use Promo Code (know20) for 20% OFF
———————
Prepare with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Scherzo in Sib Maj for the Lonely Housewife
Song by Francesco D'Andrea
https://artlist.io/song/32574/scherzo-in-sib-maj-for-the-lonely-housewife
Apparently, the NIH/NIAID were aware that 99% of covid deaths in Italy had other illness.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/3053
Freight Train of audits coming
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/3067
Maddow Freaking out
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/3056
Laura Ingraham with HCQ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20945
Fauci advised no masks
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20956
Fetal aborted hair on rats by Fauci
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/20967
Tucker discusses Fauci emails
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21128
LBC talks about shot and freedom
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/23902
Scene from THE CHOSEN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IUL9yq0We8
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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