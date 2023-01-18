CONTENTSAFE - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-contentsafe/
If the last few years of online censorship insanity have taught us anything, it is that storing all your content on a single social media platform and hoping that it will be there forever is a bad strategy. Today we talk to Matthew Raymer, the founder of ContentSafe, a company that helps content creators back up their content and automatically post it to multiple platforms.
