CONTENTSAFE - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

Published Yesterday |
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-contentsafe/

If the last few years of online censorship insanity have taught us anything, it is that storing all your content on a single social media platform and hoping that it will be there forever is a bad strategy. Today we talk to Matthew Raymer, the founder of ContentSafe, a company that helps content creators back up their content and automatically post it to multiple platforms.

censorshipcorbettreportsolutionsthe corbett reportbackupsolutionswatchcontentsafematthew raymer

