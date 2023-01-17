https://gettr.com/post/p25c6575f87 01/16/2023 During his visit to Africa on January 11, China's new Foreign Minister QIN GANG vowed to strengthen the representation and right to speak for African countries at the UN Security Council and other international organizations. Unexpectedly, FAKI, Chairman of the African Union, directly responded that what is important for Africa is that the CCP allows Africa to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

01/16/2023 中共国新任外长秦刚在1月11日访问非洲期间，信誓旦旦地说要加强非洲国家在联合国安理会和其他国际组织中的代表性和话语权。但非联主席法基直接回应称，对非洲来说，最重要的是中共允许非洲在联合国安理会拥有一个常任理事国席位。