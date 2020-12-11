EP 2235-6PM "THIS IS THE BIG ONE" - Trump Joins 22 States In Texas Supreme Court Case

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THURSDAY - DECEMBER 10, 2020
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The state of Texas sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures. Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution. Trump, acting “in his personal capacity” as a presidential candidate, seeks to intervene in order “to protect his unique and substantial personal interests as a candidate for re-election,” https://bit.ly/376wS3P
Special Guest: David A. Kallman is a Lansing attorney and he started his general practice law firm in November of 1982. He has had a successful litigation practice in many areas, including: homeschooling, education law, family law, criminal law, church/state and constitutional law, and administrative law. He has handled cases at every level of the Michigan Court System from District Court to the Supreme Court. He has also handled litigation in Federal District Court and appeals in the United States Court of Appeals. In 2008, he was appointed unanimously by the Michigan Supreme Court to serve a three year term as a commissioner for the State Bar of Michigan. https://www.kallmanlegal.com/david-a-kallman/
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