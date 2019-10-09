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Transforming our Health Care System- Interview Preview with Travis Christofferson
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87 views • October 09, 2019
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• The U.S. health care system is riddled with inefficiencies. With an annual budget of $3 trillion, it’s the largest industry in the United States, so there’s financial motivation to capitalize on expensive treatments, even if they don’t work well
• Price gouging, overtreatment and fraud are yet other problems plaguing the U.S. health care system, contributing to its inefficiency
• Many prevention strategies and simple, inexpensive treatments are ignored and not used for the fact they do not generate income for the doctors
• Switching the incentive model is part of the answer. Hospitals that pay their doctors a salary and bonuses for patient health outcomes see significant improvements and have lower health care outlays
• Geisinger Health in Pennsylvania prescribed prediabetic and diabetic patients fresh, whole food, along with treatment and educational support. As a result, they reduced the annual cost for Type 2 diabetics by 80%
Subscribe for the latest health news: https://bit.ly/2YaZjGZ
Visit our website: https://bit.ly/2IGxhOa
Listen to our podcasts: https://bit.ly/2RAgC1D
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
• The U.S. health care system is riddled with inefficiencies. With an annual budget of $3 trillion, it’s the largest industry in the United States, so there’s financial motivation to capitalize on expensive treatments, even if they don’t work well
• Price gouging, overtreatment and fraud are yet other problems plaguing the U.S. health care system, contributing to its inefficiency
• Many prevention strategies and simple, inexpensive treatments are ignored and not used for the fact they do not generate income for the doctors
• Switching the incentive model is part of the answer. Hospitals that pay their doctors a salary and bonuses for patient health outcomes see significant improvements and have lower health care outlays
• Geisinger Health in Pennsylvania prescribed prediabetic and diabetic patients fresh, whole food, along with treatment and educational support. As a result, they reduced the annual cost for Type 2 diabetics by 80%
Subscribe for the latest health news: https://bit.ly/2YaZjGZ
Visit our website: https://bit.ly/2IGxhOa
Listen to our podcasts: https://bit.ly/2RAgC1D
Find us on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctor.health
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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