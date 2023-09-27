💥 Peaceful Patriot takes Grenade Blast from Police on January 6th

This Patriot almost got his head blown off by the police’s randomly thrown grenade into the lower west terrace.
A few inches closer may have killed him.
The violent attack by the police was unprovoked, unnecessary, and relentless.
1:25 https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=EFv9XkrdDg8Q
1:48 https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=B0FxCurP0DbS
like, comment, share, subscribe!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.