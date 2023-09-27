Create New Account
💥 Peaceful Patriot takes Grenade Blast from Police on January 6th
Published 14 hours ago

This Patriot almost got his head blown off by the police’s randomly thrown grenade into the lower west terrace.
A few inches closer may have killed him.
The violent attack by the police was unprovoked, unnecessary, and relentless.

1:25 https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=EFv9XkrdDg8Q 
1:48 https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=B0FxCurP0DbS 

policejanuary 6thgrenadepeaceful patriot

