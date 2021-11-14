© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA Concealing Adverse Reactions (Karen Kingston and Peter Stew)
Follow
6
Share
Report
603 views • November 14, 2021
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/proof-fda-concealing-adverse-reactions/
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/P/I/b/G/PIbGc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to discuss revelations of fraud at a research company contracted to carry out Pfizer’s pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial and how the FDA stepped in to conceal the high frequency of adverse reactions by removing these patients from the vaccine data.
Kingston says this is criminal. “This is conspiring to commit aggravated assault against minors and adults in America. There’s no gray area, anymore.”
On November 2nd, the British Medical Journal put out a report in which they announced that a whistleblower named Brooke Jackson, who works for the contract research organization, Ventavia had come forward to say that during one Pfizer trial of 1,000 vaccinated patients, nearly half were coached to alter the descriptions of their adverse events in their test diaries after 407 came down with COVID-19, versus 287 in the placebo group, which Karen describes as “A serious adverse event.”
“They came down with it, Stew within a week of their first or second dose and they define COVID-19 as not just the mild or moderate symptoms, they define it as severe liver, kidney and neurological disorders, they define it as death and ICU admissions.
“So there could have been 407 people who experienced any one of those from the injections and they never reported it! And in the FDA document, they specifically say this could be attributed to the vaccines – reactogenicity from the vaccines…The side effects of the vaccines overlap directly with COVID-19.”
...more
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/P/I/b/G/PIbGc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
Karen Kingston joins Stew Peters to discuss revelations of fraud at a research company contracted to carry out Pfizer’s pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial and how the FDA stepped in to conceal the high frequency of adverse reactions by removing these patients from the vaccine data.
Kingston says this is criminal. “This is conspiring to commit aggravated assault against minors and adults in America. There’s no gray area, anymore.”
On November 2nd, the British Medical Journal put out a report in which they announced that a whistleblower named Brooke Jackson, who works for the contract research organization, Ventavia had come forward to say that during one Pfizer trial of 1,000 vaccinated patients, nearly half were coached to alter the descriptions of their adverse events in their test diaries after 407 came down with COVID-19, versus 287 in the placebo group, which Karen describes as “A serious adverse event.”
“They came down with it, Stew within a week of their first or second dose and they define COVID-19 as not just the mild or moderate symptoms, they define it as severe liver, kidney and neurological disorders, they define it as death and ICU admissions.
“So there could have been 407 people who experienced any one of those from the injections and they never reported it! And in the FDA document, they specifically say this could be attributed to the vaccines – reactogenicity from the vaccines…The side effects of the vaccines overlap directly with COVID-19.”
...more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.