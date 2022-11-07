US Military Nuclear Chief Sounds the Alarm About Pace of China’s Nuclear Weapons Program

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https://gnews.org/articles/511644
Summary：11/05/2022 24h News Australia: The Commander of US Strategic Command, which oversees the US nuclear weapons program, warned that China is developing nuclear weapons much faster than the US and called the issue a 'near-term problem,' China likely intends to possess at least 1000 deliverable warheads by the end of the decade. The explosive growth and modernization of its nuclear and conventional forces is breathtaking.