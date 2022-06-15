UPDATE* POT MIA

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Just a little update as to why I have been so inactive on social media and with video content, and a bit of insight into the change and transitions taking place in my life and mission.
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Identity Crisis - part 3: The GD-ASD link
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ke09VBLRzbNa/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v15vxca-identity-crisis-part-3-the-gd-asd-link.html
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/11cda4b2-388d-43fa-a7cd-f4aaee76e90f
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thepunisheroftruth:8/identitycrisis-part3:d
Email: [email protected]
*Fitness & Health*
Email: [email protected]
Telegram: https://t.me/thepunisheroffitnesshealth
Gab: @POFH or https://gab.com/POFH
FB: @thepunisheroffitnessandhealth
IG: @thepunisheroffitness