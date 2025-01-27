Lose Weight and Heal Your Body By Fasting and Eliminating Processed Foods - Annette Reeder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The money-hungry food industry has supercharged our society with poisonous, cancer-causing processed foods stripped of nutrition and filled with toxins. This chronic issue in the United States has caused disease and death, but there is a solution! Biblical nutritionist Annette Reeder gives us an in-depth look at what it’s like to reclaim health and healing by embracing God’s design for foods. What we eat influences 75 percent of our health, so what we put in our body truly matters. We either eat the food God calls good or we eat the food sold in stores that essentially will make us reliant on pharmaceuticals and surgeries. Annette urges Christians to get back to the basics, focus on healthy, whole foods, and trust the Word of God to lead the way forward for a vibrant lifestyle.
TAKEAWAYS
God’s food is naturally designed to heal and strengthen our bodies
Healthy kids are of no use to the pharmaceutical industry
The “Bliss Effect” is a term that describes the addictive reaction that takes place when you eat processed food, usually loaded with sugar
Consider going on the Daniel Fast to heal your body
