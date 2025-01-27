BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lose Weight and Heal Your Body By Fasting and Eliminating Processed Foods - Annette Reeder
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
3 months ago


The money-hungry food industry has supercharged our society with poisonous, cancer-causing processed foods stripped of nutrition and filled with toxins. This chronic issue in the United States has caused disease and death, but there is a solution! Biblical nutritionist Annette Reeder gives us an in-depth look at what it’s like to reclaim health and healing by embracing God’s design for foods. What we eat influences 75 percent of our health, so what we put in our body truly matters. We either eat the food God calls good or we eat the food sold in stores that essentially will make us reliant on pharmaceuticals and surgeries. Annette urges Christians to get back to the basics, focus on healthy, whole foods, and trust the Word of God to lead the way forward for a vibrant lifestyle.



TAKEAWAYS


God’s food is naturally designed to heal and strengthen our bodies


Healthy kids are of no use to the pharmaceutical industry


The “Bliss Effect” is a term that describes the addictive reaction that takes place when you eat processed food, usually loaded with sugar


Consider going on the Daniel Fast to heal your body



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: text the word TOUR to the number 55444


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNETTE REEDER

Website: https://thebiblicalnutritionist.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBiblicalNutritionist/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebiblicalnutritionist/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thebiblicalnutritionist

Podcast: https://bit.ly/40xxgUM


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthfoodbiblechristianstoxinspharmaceuticalshealthynutritionistchronic illnessdaniel fastannette reederbliss effect
