Enter Hilary Clinton. Right on schedule

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Hillary Clinton admits she has been working in the shadows regarding all the chaos currently taking place in the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon.
Clinton is advocating for an alliance between the current Lebanese government and Israel.
“I’ve been advocating behind the scenes for this for several months.”
The Uni-party in action.....
https://x.com/i/status/2043681846211346534
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