https://youtube.com/shorts/v4T0CsAKkUg





What to do when lustful thoughts assault you?





I have had several requests for a response to the problem of persistent lustful thoughts, and so for this Ask The Abbot response, I give you the best method I have found after decades of experience.





#lordjesuschrist #prayer #spiritualwarfare #demons





For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/chill-to-be-chaste/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/