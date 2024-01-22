Create New Account
Chill to be Chaste
channel image
Abbot Tryphon
4 Subscribers
1 view
Published a month ago

https://youtube.com/shorts/v4T0CsAKkUg


What to do when lustful thoughts assault you?


I have had several requests for a response to the problem of persistent lustful thoughts, and so for this Ask The Abbot response, I give you the best method I have found after decades of experience.


#lordjesuschrist #prayer #spiritualwarfare #demons


For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/chill-to-be-chaste/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/

Keywords
jesus christdemonsspiritual warfarelustthoughtsjesus prayer

