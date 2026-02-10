BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mike King and Peymon Mottahedeh on the History of Freedom Law School and the Imminent Collapse of the IRS
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
125 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

In this episode, Mike King meets with Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, to dive deep into the history and 30+ year mission of his organization. Peymon shares the fascinating backstory of how Freedom Law School began and explains his dedicated mission to abolish the federal income tax. Rather than seeking new legislation, Peymon states that the tools for this change already exist within the laws as they are currently written, though they are often overlooked by the public.

A major focus of the discussion is Peymon’s exposé on the IRS and its misapplication of the U.S. tax laws. He highlights the discrepancies between how the tax code is wrongfully enforced and the actual statutes. By examining the law directly, Peymon challenges the standard narrative and provides a clarification on how the system has drifted away from its original legislative intent.

The conversation concludes with a sobering look at the internal state of the agency. Peymon and Mike discuss why the IRS appears to be on the verge of imploding, citing a combination of systemic mismanagement and a critical shortage of employees. This interview is an essential watch for anyone interested in the legal history of the corrupt legal system and the Federal Reserve scam, offering real-world solutions for the future of American financial freedom.

Keywords
freedomeducationlawmike kingfreedom law school
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

Willow Tohi
FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

Kevin Hughes
Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Kevin Hughes
Russia warns of full-scale military response if provoked as NATO escalates tensions

Russia warns of full-scale military response if provoked as NATO escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
The Trump Effect: How his war on globalism exposed the elites&#8217; endgame

The Trump Effect: How his war on globalism exposed the elites’ endgame

Belle Carter
&#8220;Maximum pressure&#8221; backfires? U.S. sanctions crush Iran&#8217;s economy, fuel protests – but at what cost?

“Maximum pressure” backfires? U.S. sanctions crush Iran’s economy, fuel protests – but at what cost?

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy