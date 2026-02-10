Mike King and Peymon Mottahedeh on the History of Freedom Law School and the Imminent Collapse of the IRS

In this episode, Mike King meets with Peymon Mottahedeh, the founder of Freedom Law School, to dive deep into the history and 30+ year mission of his organization. Peymon shares the fascinating backstory of how Freedom Law School began and explains his dedicated mission to abolish the federal income tax. Rather than seeking new legislation, Peymon states that the tools for this change already exist within the laws as they are currently written, though they are often overlooked by the public.



A major focus of the discussion is Peymon’s exposé on the IRS and its misapplication of the U.S. tax laws. He highlights the discrepancies between how the tax code is wrongfully enforced and the actual statutes. By examining the law directly, Peymon challenges the standard narrative and provides a clarification on how the system has drifted away from its original legislative intent.



The conversation concludes with a sobering look at the internal state of the agency. Peymon and Mike discuss why the IRS appears to be on the verge of imploding, citing a combination of systemic mismanagement and a critical shortage of employees. This interview is an essential watch for anyone interested in the legal history of the corrupt legal system and the Federal Reserve scam, offering real-world solutions for the future of American financial freedom.