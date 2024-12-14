Sandy Hook Hoax Anniversary Class Reunion (Anniversary Day Special Edition)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Each year on December 14, we commemorate the Sandy Hook Hoax Anniversary, plunging into the ongoing narrative of media deceit. It's a stark reminder of how the New World Order tricks us with staged events, subpar acting, and manipulative stories. Happy Sandy Hook Hoax Anniversary - may your skepticism persist until our next "reunion."
#SandyHookHoax #MediaDeception #NewWorldOrder #FakeNews #Skepticism