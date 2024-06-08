Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 7, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2298 - Has blind patriotism ruined America? -What principles should we be teaching our kids? -What is being censored? -Is aspartame poisonous? -How do all these countries get these weapons? -Who is funding the chaos? -Is cancer related to the Covid shot? -What type of decisions are you making and are you ok with the coincidences of your actions? -Are you doing what you can to make changes in your area? Change starts at the local area. -Is there too much “obedience” to the elitist from our government officials?