Hunter Biden is guilty of violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA)
Published 21 hours ago

Kash Patel: "Hunter Biden is guilty of violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA)... Just like they charged Paul Manafort and others during the Trump administration...


Hunter Biden was in bed with criminals from Ukraine and China to lobby the US government through the laundering of money that Hunter and Devon Archer received through leveraging his relationship with his dad, VP Joe Biden.


That is the definition of violating the FARA. Our energy needs to be focused on impeaching Merrick Garland and Chris Wray, and then we can expose all the corruption of Joe Biden."


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1688260591184760832?s=20

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemedevon archer testimony

