Ascension; Mt Shasta, Peru/Macchu Picchu; Healing; Miracles; Hopi Clean Water
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published Yesterday |

Hello Friends! In this Out of this World Radio Show, I discuss positive uplifting news about the Ascension and my upcoming spiritual trips to beautiful Mt. Shasta and Machu Picchu in Peru. I then interview Suzy Smith, an amazing spiritual healer from Florida, and then Ashleigh Brenton on her miracle healing for her legs. At the end, I interview Leon McLaughlin of the Washington Clean Water Foundation on the need for clean water for the beautiful Hopi and Navajo Indians. Men on the Hopi Reservation only live to 44 years, and women only live to 53 years because the drinking water contains massive amounts of radiation and arsenic. But we can provide clean fresh drinking water for these people with clean water filters! I hope you can all join us in this positive, uplifting program! With lots of love and light, For a Planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

