Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Robert Brown: The Harsh Reality of a “Convention of States”
15 views
channel image
The New American
Published a day ago |

At an event hosted by the Fox Cities chapters of the John Birch Society in Appleton, Wisconsin, Constitutional scholar Robert Brown addresses the harsh realities about a so-called “Convention of States,” debunking the various false and deceptive claims made by the organization Convention of States (COS) and its co-founder Mark Meckler. Brown examines what really happened at the Philadelphia Convention of 1787, the 12 state commissions, what the delegates actually said, and its bearing on a modern constitutional convention under Article V. Brown also discusses the origins of the term “convention of the states” and what is a constitutional convention.


Robert Brown has travelled the country teaching citizen groups about the Constitution. He is most known for the six-part lecture series The Constitution is the Solution, which one can watch for free on JBS.org or purchase as a DVD set on ShopJBS.org.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
constitutionamendmentswe the peoplethe john birch societyconventionpreambleconstitutional amendmentconvention of statesarticle vconstitutional conventioncosjbsrobert browncon-conconstitutionalismcommissionsamendingconvention of the statesamendatory conventionamendments conventionconvention of the peoplegeneral conventionlimited conventionphiladelphia convention1787 convention

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket