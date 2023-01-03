Robert Brown: The Harsh Reality of a “Convention of States”

At an event hosted by the Fox Cities chapters of the John Birch Society in Appleton, Wisconsin, Constitutional scholar Robert Brown addresses the harsh realities about a so-called “Convention of States,” debunking the various false and deceptive claims made by the organization Convention of States (COS) and its co-founder Mark Meckler. Brown examines what really happened at the Philadelphia Convention of 1787, the 12 state commissions, what the delegates actually said, and its bearing on a modern constitutional convention under Article V. Brown also discusses the origins of the term “convention of the states” and what is a constitutional convention.
Robert Brown has travelled the country teaching citizen groups about the Constitution. He is most known for the six-part lecture series The Constitution is the Solution, which one can watch for free on JBS.org or purchase as a DVD set on ShopJBS.org.
