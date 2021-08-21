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Aghanistan Simple Deceit - Another CIA Planned Satanic Psyop Exposed [20.08.2021]
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42 views • August 21, 2021
Note: Look at the 'number' om the Plane: 9/11
Jane James - 16 hours ago: I have to add this Terry. There isn't a rivet to be seen. Someone will know how many are in the fuselage of the real deal.. You've pulled the cover off a hornets nest on this one . Thanks for opening our eyes and making it really simple :)
15,158 Views aug 20, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
9.78K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ucTiswS3E6I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
Source:
Inflatable Plane
4,797 views Aug 20, 2021
chuck middleton
5.88K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5H3iHZbOIlI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
Jane James - 16 hours ago: I have to add this Terry. There isn't a rivet to be seen. Someone will know how many are in the fuselage of the real deal.. You've pulled the cover off a hornets nest on this one . Thanks for opening our eyes and making it really simple :)
15,158 Views aug 20, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
9.78K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ucTiswS3E6I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
Source:
Inflatable Plane
4,797 views Aug 20, 2021
chuck middleton
5.88K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5H3iHZbOIlI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
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