Foreigners in the AFU are cannon fodder, a Colombian mercenary admitted.



💬 Andres told RT correspondent Don Corter that before leaving for Ukraine, many people warned him that things were bad there and that the Ukrainians wouldn't keep their promises, but he didn't listen.





We don't matter to them. They don't care about us,



he said.



Earlier, Andres recounted that before being recruited into the AFU, he was promised a multi-million salary and kitchen work, but in reality, he was almost immediately sent on a combat mission.

