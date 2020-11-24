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Sheeple zombies talking about discord app
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15 views • November 24, 2020
Broskis friends this shit is ducking real do not use discord app this older dude Vostol vlad talked about it on why you should not use the Discord Twitch app. Its bought and owned by hackers ddoserrs and Zionist illuminati new world order shills.ill leave the link here goodbye friend be safe teuest in the Yasuha Yawey Jesus christ God the lord almighty and don't take any of the vaccines:https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-INFu7MWDz4&;t=842s
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