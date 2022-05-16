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Inflation, Storm & Revival 05/16/2022
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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200 views • May 16, 2022
Today we take a look at how the Housing Market is starting to crack with inflation. Then we take a look at Shane Warren's prophecy called "Storm, Judgement - Revival". The Lord showed him back in 2011 that a big financial storm will come, crashing the Dollar. Then people will start a civil war and finally a great Revival will break out.

0:00 Inflation, Storm & Revival
01:14 Housing Market starting to Crack
02:12 Storm, Judgment & Revival
06:47 Black Swan Event
13:06 Chris Reed Headlines
17:48 Europeans are buying Gas in Rubles
22:00 Invasion “Rehearsal” Drills
28:23 Prophecy Club App
29:30 Joseph’s Kitchen

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Keywords
russiachinainflationrevivalstormpetrodollarprophecy clubstan johnsonfinancial stormhouse market crashjosephs kithcen
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