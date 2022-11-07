Man suffers PFIZER poison VAXX induced STROKE 36 hours after injection

Eric Smith shared a link.
May 15 at 12:03 PM
I'm seeing more and more of my discussion of side
effect groups being taken down a while. They're not
even anti-vax they are just people discussing what has
occurred after they got the jab or jabs. They don't
want a discussion on the side effects of people who
have the shot like me. Most are not little side effects
like itching or rash etc. And there are the more
extreme side effects like my Stroke. Even corporate
entities are shutting people and groups up. My mother
started a go fund page for me and someone posted it
on the UNICEF FB page. They did not just take it down
they sent a threatening email to my mother about how
UNICEF IS promoting vaccinations worldwide and will
not allow any discouraging comments. I guess having a
Stroke at age 43 only 36 hours after your first PFIZER
shot. Is a discouraging anti-vax post. UM Okay
TO HIDE THE TRUTH? Here is my Facebook and the go
fund me page she created.
facebook. com/Jediforce77 and
https://www.t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries
Mirrored - Boot Camp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.