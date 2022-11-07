Man suffers PFIZER poison VAXX induced STROKE 36 hours after injection

Eric Smith shared a link.

May 15 at 12:03 PM

I'm seeing more and more of my discussion of side

effect groups being taken down a while. They're not

even anti-vax they are just people discussing what has

occurred after they got the jab or jabs. They don't

want a discussion on the side effects of people who

have the shot like me. Most are not little side effects

like itching or rash etc. And there are the more

extreme side effects like my Stroke. Even corporate

entities are shutting people and groups up. My mother

started a go fund page for me and someone posted it

on the UNICEF FB page. They did not just take it down

they sent a threatening email to my mother about how

UNICEF IS promoting vaccinations worldwide and will

not allow any discouraging comments. I guess having a

Stroke at age 43 only 36 hours after your first PFIZER

shot. Is a discouraging anti-vax post. UM Okay

TO HIDE THE TRUTH? Here is my Facebook and the go

fund me page she created.

facebook. com/Jediforce77 and



https://www.t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries

