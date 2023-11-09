Israel has FINALLY Admitted that some of the Slain participants at a Music Festival near the Borders of the Gaza Strip were Killed not by Hamas, but by an Apache Helicopter Pilot

Israel has admitted that some of the slain participants at a music festival near the borders of the Gaza Strip were killed not by Hamas, but by an Apache helicopter pilot who mistook the fleeing people for Hamas militants.
Earlier, the Israelis also testified that some of those killed on the border were killed by the IDF during the outbreak of fighting, falling between two fires.
In my opinion, most were killed by Israel, complete set up to raise death count. Too many discrepancies to ignore.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.