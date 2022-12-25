China Reports Nealy 250 Million COVID Cases So Far in December

https://gnews.org/articles/622465
Summary：12/24/2022 Yahoo Finance: China alone says that about 250 million people in China have been infected with the CCP virus so far in December, or 18% of the population being impacted. However, there is the discrepancy between what these numbers say and what the projections say, and then what the visuals are
