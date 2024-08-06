Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 6, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2350 - New podcast link: broershow.com -Why does Rod Stewart mock Trump? -Who is going to win the election? -Are you planning for the future? -How is vitamin C crucial to bone health? -How much time do teenagers stay online and how does it affect their lives? -How far have we come away from Christian principles? -Why do agencies and organizations have to have boundaries? -Are we living in the movie “Wag the dog”? -Pray without ceasing! -Gen X and millennials have higher risk in getting cancer, why? -What vitamins should kids be on?