Deprogramming With Grace's Dad - Special Guest Jamie Walden

Jamie Walden is the author of a the powerfully refreshing and insightful book, OMEGA
DYNAMICS: EQUIPPING A WARRIOR CLASS OF CHRISTIANS FOR THE DAYS AHEAD. As
a Marine Corps Infantry Sergeant, Police Officer, Firefighter/ Paramedic Specialists, Tactical
Medic, and Disaster Response Specialist turned Missionary, Pastor, and National Speaker, Jamie
uses his experiences and command of Biblical Truth to take Christians from the “Recruiters
Office” to top-tier Warriors. His tenacity and zeal for Christ Jesus have impassioned him with a
devotion to strengthen, equip, and challenge a “WARRIOR CLASS” of Christians to ARISE and
take their places as Victors in this generation. Jamie is currently a member of an Archeological
Expeditionary Team for a T.V. Program as well as operating Calico Buffalo Base Camp [“A
Faith Haven” for building resilient families] in Durango, CO.Show more
Jamie Walden is a dynamic, powerful speaker for any audience across a wide variety of subjects
effecting the Church. From Prophetic Trends & Analysis to renewing our identity in Christ Jesus
as Warriors in a Kingdom that cannot be shaken, Jamie addresses the topics the Body of Christ
desperately need to hear.
For more information or to book Jamie Walden, contact:
Or visit:
www.omegadynamics.org
