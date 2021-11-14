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[Sep 18, 2021] ODDcast | Episode #1 | ODD Squad Introduction (24K views on YouTube)
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24 views • November 14, 2021
[Sep 18, 2021] ODDcast | Episode #1 | ODD Squad Introduction (24K views on YouTube)
Thank you for tuning in to ODDcast. This is a show I tried to
do back in 2016, but I was alone and I attempted to have a new guest on each week.
I was done after 7 shows. It just took way too much of my time to track down
a fresh guest that I would want to have on, and I no longer had time to create
new videos. So I did some thinking this past year because I wanted to bring the
show back, but in a new and exciting way. Not to mention, much more stable and
manageable. So I decided to approach two of my gorgeous lady friends and offer
them spots as co-hosts. They blessed me by saying yes and now we have the
opportunity to bring you a powerful show every Saturday in a unique format
within the truth community. So that's as much as I'll say here so the 3 of us
can tell you more about the awesome things we have planned for your weekly ODDcast,
while we introduce ourselves and our new show. Kill the Programming & Never Sleep Again.
Enjoy.
1st hour will be broadcast over facebook and youtube.
https://www.facebook.com/Oddcastneversleepagain
https://www.youtube.com/c/oddtv1
Both hours are available on Rokfin at
https://Rokfin.com/creator/ODDTV
The 2nd hour is completely uncensored.
Help support the ODD Squad by subscribing to Rokfin
for $9.99 a month. Not only will you gain access to
ODD TV premium Content, but every single piece of
premium content that the site has to offer.
Sign up here: https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
https://linktr.ee/Melodydiosaestrella
T SHIRT SPONSOR: Nexidy - https://shop.nexidy.com/products/nexidy-flat-earth-unisex-t-shirt
#ODDcast #Truth #Love #Life
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTVtruth
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: https://paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oddtv
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
Thank you for tuning in to ODDcast. This is a show I tried to
do back in 2016, but I was alone and I attempted to have a new guest on each week.
I was done after 7 shows. It just took way too much of my time to track down
a fresh guest that I would want to have on, and I no longer had time to create
new videos. So I did some thinking this past year because I wanted to bring the
show back, but in a new and exciting way. Not to mention, much more stable and
manageable. So I decided to approach two of my gorgeous lady friends and offer
them spots as co-hosts. They blessed me by saying yes and now we have the
opportunity to bring you a powerful show every Saturday in a unique format
within the truth community. So that's as much as I'll say here so the 3 of us
can tell you more about the awesome things we have planned for your weekly ODDcast,
while we introduce ourselves and our new show. Kill the Programming & Never Sleep Again.
Enjoy.
1st hour will be broadcast over facebook and youtube.
https://www.facebook.com/Oddcastneversleepagain
https://www.youtube.com/c/oddtv1
Both hours are available on Rokfin at
https://Rokfin.com/creator/ODDTV
The 2nd hour is completely uncensored.
Help support the ODD Squad by subscribing to Rokfin
for $9.99 a month. Not only will you gain access to
ODD TV premium Content, but every single piece of
premium content that the site has to offer.
Sign up here: https://oddtv.link/Subscribe-2-ODDTV
https://oddtv.link/ODD-TV-LINKTREE
https://linktr.ee/Melodydiosaestrella
T SHIRT SPONSOR: Nexidy - https://shop.nexidy.com/products/nexidy-flat-earth-unisex-t-shirt
#ODDcast #Truth #Love #Life
O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
Please subscribe here in case of termination:
http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTVtruth
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: https://paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/oddtv
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella / overdose denver truth-a-vision
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