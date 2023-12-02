Create New Account
New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination database admin turns whistleblower and reveals how many people died
Fritjof Persson
Published 15 hours ago

New Zealand Covid-19 vaccination database admin turns whistleblower and reveals how many people died after taking bad batches of the Pfizer vaccine. This must be investigated. If this data of mass vaccine casualties is real there must be accountability. https://t.co/2QjkmRGJca

Keywords
new zealandcovid19vaccination database admin turns whistleblower

