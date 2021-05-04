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Alex Jones Breaks Down Bill & Melinda Gates Divorce
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433 views • May 04, 2021
May 3, 2021
**NOTE: Alex Jones commentary begins @6:24 minute mark
Alex Jones Lays Out Secrets Of Bill And Melinda Gates Divorce
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Alex Jones joins Tom Pappert on the War Room to give his two cents about what may have happened between Bill and Melinda Gates.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6090b680ed6b4b0be94448dd
May 3, 2021
Bill And Melinda Gates Call It Quits After 27 Years Of Pushing Vaccines And Political Meddling
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Tom Pappert comments on the breaking news about Bill and Melinda Gates recent announcement about their divorce.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6090b56fed6b4b0be94433f1
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
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🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
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**NOTE: Alex Jones commentary begins @6:24 minute mark
Alex Jones Lays Out Secrets Of Bill And Melinda Gates Divorce
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Alex Jones joins Tom Pappert on the War Room to give his two cents about what may have happened between Bill and Melinda Gates.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6090b680ed6b4b0be94448dd
May 3, 2021
Bill And Melinda Gates Call It Quits After 27 Years Of Pushing Vaccines And Political Meddling
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Tom Pappert comments on the breaking news about Bill and Melinda Gates recent announcement about their divorce.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6090b56fed6b4b0be94433f1
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING SATAN DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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