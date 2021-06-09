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Happy Thyroid Tips. Fatigued? Dry skin? Hair thinning? Constipation?
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364 views • June 09, 2021
You don't feel like yourself but the doctor says there is nothing wrong.
Watch and out how you can feel amazing!
This information packed class is for YOU. Understand why doctors are doing the wrong tests and how to get the right thyroid panel.
Understand how the thyroid works and the signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's and hyperthyroidism and Grave's Disease.
Autoimmune conditions and solutions.
Key supplements.
Powerful diet tips.
Supporting essential oils.
Resources Mentioned:
1. Blog Post about Balancing your Thyroid: https://getbetterwellness.com/thyroid-2/
2. Supplements, 15% discount on Professional Grade Supplements: https://wellevate.me/jacqueline-erin-...
3. Young Living Essential Oils and Products: http://myyl.com/ErinC
4. NingXia Red: https://getbetterwellness.com/ningxia...
5. Shower Filter: https://amzn.to/352wOAz
6. Filter Drinking Water: https://amzn.to/2Sl6iiQ
7. Erin's book, The Reclaim Diet: https://amzn.to/3g6f8Ks
Need Help? [email protected] 847-682-6118
Watch and out how you can feel amazing!
This information packed class is for YOU. Understand why doctors are doing the wrong tests and how to get the right thyroid panel.
Understand how the thyroid works and the signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism, Hashimoto's and hyperthyroidism and Grave's Disease.
Autoimmune conditions and solutions.
Key supplements.
Powerful diet tips.
Supporting essential oils.
Resources Mentioned:
1. Blog Post about Balancing your Thyroid: https://getbetterwellness.com/thyroid-2/
2. Supplements, 15% discount on Professional Grade Supplements: https://wellevate.me/jacqueline-erin-...
3. Young Living Essential Oils and Products: http://myyl.com/ErinC
4. NingXia Red: https://getbetterwellness.com/ningxia...
5. Shower Filter: https://amzn.to/352wOAz
6. Filter Drinking Water: https://amzn.to/2Sl6iiQ
7. Erin's book, The Reclaim Diet: https://amzn.to/3g6f8Ks
Need Help? [email protected] 847-682-6118
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