Milab Training & Off World Ops - Brian Tseng Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/07/12/brian-tseng-milab-training/





Brian Tseng of the Full Disclosure Now Conference discusses Secret Space Programs, the Orion Wars and his upcoming seminal Conference "Full Disclosure Now" which will be held at the Hilton Sirata Beach Resort at St. Petersburg Beach Florida from July 15-18th 2025.





In Part 2 Brian and James go into a deep dive about Milab Training, Off World Ops, The Chinese Connection and much more.