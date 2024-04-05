Free Kidney Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Combing on the Left Kidney Back

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to comb stuck energies into the Left Kidney. Listening can help a person overcome grief and feelings related to lack of support from the mother. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.





Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.