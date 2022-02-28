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Is Russia in Ukraine because of the USA’s 13-plus exclusive-use WMD germ warfare laboratories there? Not to mention Ukie-Nazis killing 10,000s of their own citizens for the last eight years.
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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1692 views • February 28, 2022
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Thank you, Jeff

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/02/28/is-russia-in-ukraine-because-of-the-usas-13-plus-exclusive-use-wmd-germ-warfare-laboratories-there-not-to-mention-ukie-nazis-killing-10000s-of-their-own-citizens-for-the-last-eight-years-c/
Keywords
russiachinagenocidenazisputineuropecrimes against humanitynatowmdbioweaponseuranglolanddonbassslavsgerm warfarefort detrickbiowarblpmbig lie propaganda machinebioweapon truth commissionbiolabsdugway utahbioarmsbwtcgreat western firewall
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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