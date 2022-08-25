RTE Discussions #2: Missing Symptoms in COVID mRNA Clinical Vaccine Trials

22 views • August 25, 2022

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Chris Masterjohn joins Mathew Crawford for a discussion of strange differences in the reporting of symptoms in COVID-19 quasi-vaccine clinical trials.

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