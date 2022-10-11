A message to the unvaccinated - You have passed an unimaginable test

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Jim Crenshaw
October 10, 2022
Damn right. Here is to all of you who fight the fight with me. Cheers!
More videos from my channel:
Man on motorcycle kicks car while traveling down the highway...a lesson in physics the hard way
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HcvESEesjiGQ/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/EzF7qK1T62Na/