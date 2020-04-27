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ΟΙ ΜΕΤΕΞΕΤΑΣΤΕΟΙ ΤΟΥ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΖΩΗΣ
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24 views • April 27, 2020
Μαζί με την ανοιξιάτικη αναγέννηση της φύσης, φίλοι μου, η ΖΩΗ η ίδια τώρα που χρειάζεται περισσότερο από ποτέ μας φανερώνεται και τα λόγια του θανάτου τους φαίνονται ανίκανα να την αγγίξουν.
Στο τέλος αναφέρθηκα και σε μια πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα ανακάλυψη που αφορά τις πολυσυζητημένες τελευταίες δηλώσεις Τραμπ για απολυμαντικά σε εμβόλιο. Θα δείς.
HEALTH GUIDES
WHAT GOES INTO A VACCINE?: https://www.publichealth.org/public-awareness/understanding-vaccines/goes-vaccine/
Centres of Disease, Control and Prevention: Chemical Disinfectants: https://www.cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/guidelines/disinfection/disinfection-methods/chemical.html
Στο τέλος αναφέρθηκα και σε μια πολύ ενδιαφέρουσα ανακάλυψη που αφορά τις πολυσυζητημένες τελευταίες δηλώσεις Τραμπ για απολυμαντικά σε εμβόλιο. Θα δείς.
HEALTH GUIDES
WHAT GOES INTO A VACCINE?: https://www.publichealth.org/public-awareness/understanding-vaccines/goes-vaccine/
Centres of Disease, Control and Prevention: Chemical Disinfectants: https://www.cdc.gov/infectioncontrol/guidelines/disinfection/disinfection-methods/chemical.html
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