Business Podcasts | The Coach Calvert & Candra Czapansky Success Stories | How to Create a Time Freedom and Financial Freedom Creating Business Model | The Flutter Eyelash Extension Success Story

Learn More About the Extentionist Today HERE: https://thextensionist918.com/

Learn More About Opening Up a Flutter Location Today HERE: https://thextensionist918.com/open-a-location

Establish Your Revenue Goals

Know Your Break-Even Numbers

Determine the Number of Hours You Are Willing to Work

Determine Your Unique Value Proposition

Improve Your Branding

Create and Refine Your 3-Legged Marketing Stool

Create a Sales Conversion System

Determine Sustainable Customer Acquisition Costs

Create Repeatable Systems, Processes and File Organization

Create Human Resources and Recruitment Processes

Create a Sustainable and Repetitive Weekly Schedule

Create Management and Execution Systems

Create Accounting Processes and Systems

Determine Your Life Goals

Learn More About Score Basketball Today At: www.ScoreBBall.com

Business Podcasts | Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Was Instrumental In Creating the Specific Business Plan, He's Been Instrumental In Hiring Good People, He Helped Me With Web Development. It Is Worth Every Penny." - Doctor Edwards

Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)

See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Coached to Success HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire

See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/

See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/