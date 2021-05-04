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THE RAW DEAL (3 MAY 2021) UPDATE ON VACCINE PANDEMIC AND ADVERSE EFFECTS THEREOF
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40 views • May 04, 2021
Sherri Tenpenny describes the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as "perfectly designed killing machines", which are going to have devastating consequences for the US population, where deagle.com has now adjusted (downward) its projections for the United States in 2025 from 330,000,000 in 2020 to 67,000,000 five years later. A stunning development appears to be taking place in India, where, about 4 months after mass inoculations began, the number of deaths is soaring. Susan Bradford ties loose ends together with a review of the Rothschild's plan for world-wide depopulation, which advances the eugenics plan of the past to create a world for the elite few at the expense of the lives of the many.
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