You'll Never Guess The Education Level Of The Most Vax Resistant Americans...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mainstream media would have us believe that those who are resisting the pressure to take the shot are low-educated, knuckle-dragging neanderthals. A new study provides some surprising evidence to the contrary. Also today, mainstream media nervous about vax effectiveness, Texas blue regions in open revolt, a teacher's plea, and more...