© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WOW! It's ALL Falling Apart NOW!
Follow
1
Share
Report
202 views • May 27, 2021
SOURCE:
WeAreChange
WOW! It's ALL Falling Apart NOW!
In this report I explain what hot water Biden and Dr. Fauci are in, how the major media narrative is falling apart and how the US is threatened by rising civil unrest and a worsening economy.
#JoeBiden #DrFauci #Portland #China #civilunrest #economy
There is only so much you can say on social media nowadays. If you want access to truly independent media in which we can report the news and delivered raw, unfiltered commentary and analysis and discuss solutions, then join us at: http://lukeuncensored.com/
We are building a community of like minded free thinkers there and will be expanding the platform in the near future.
And the only way to ensure you get sent our videos on a near daily basis is to sign up for email list, which you can do here: https://mailchi.mp/wearechange.org/ne...
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuYut...
Russell Brand video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs8Qa...
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: http://thebestpoliticalshirts.com/
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
WeAreChange
WOW! It's ALL Falling Apart NOW!
In this report I explain what hot water Biden and Dr. Fauci are in, how the major media narrative is falling apart and how the US is threatened by rising civil unrest and a worsening economy.
#JoeBiden #DrFauci #Portland #China #civilunrest #economy
There is only so much you can say on social media nowadays. If you want access to truly independent media in which we can report the news and delivered raw, unfiltered commentary and analysis and discuss solutions, then join us at: http://lukeuncensored.com/
We are building a community of like minded free thinkers there and will be expanding the platform in the near future.
And the only way to ensure you get sent our videos on a near daily basis is to sign up for email list, which you can do here: https://mailchi.mp/wearechange.org/ne...
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuYut...
Russell Brand video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs8Qa...
Visit our MAIN SITE for more breaking news http://NEWS4achange.com
🥼MERC: http://thebestpoliticalshirts.com/
🌟SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/wearech...
👱🏼TELEGRAM: https://t.me/News4AChange
🤯FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/WeAreChangee
🐤TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange
👱♂️INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/lukewearechange
💩STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@lukewearechange
🧠MINDS: https://www.minds.com/wearechange
Download and use the Brave Browser and support us - https://brave.com/wea800
OH YEAH since we are not corporate or government owned help us out http://wearechange.org/donate
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.