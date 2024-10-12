Sometimes - in these most desperate times - well - the truth just slips out !

This.....



"The United States made a decision against Israel; a few days later - New Orleans was completely flooded."



During his latest lecture, Israeli Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi stated that Americans deserve to be devastated by hurricanes and disasters for allowing pro-Palestine demonstrations against Israel and for not permitting Israel to destroy Iran and set it back "a thousand years in time."

Source @Jack Oliver





