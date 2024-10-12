© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sometimes - in these most desperate times - well - the truth just slips out !
This.....
"The United States made a decision against Israel; a few days later - New Orleans was completely flooded."
During his latest lecture, Israeli Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi stated that Americans deserve to be devastated by hurricanes and disasters for allowing pro-Palestine demonstrations against Israel and for not permitting Israel to destroy Iran and set it back "a thousand years in time."
