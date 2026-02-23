© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3yrs ago 2023 Wuhan China Wushang Dream Plaza - rafagoesaround
Rafa Goes Around!
This is the new largest shopping mall in the World, it just opened here in China
SIZE
Retail Center: 370,000 sm
Levels：9 above ground，4 underground
Wushang Dream Plaza