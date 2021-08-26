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"Intentional." It's all intentional. A word from the Lord on Afghanistan, refugees, and weapons lost.
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410 views • August 26, 2021
These are not mistakes. This is not bad policy. It is cold, calculated and evil magnified with evil intent...There is an intentional effort being made to bring America to her knees
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