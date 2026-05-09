We Just Hit Two Iranian Tankers

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Operation Epic Fury: U.S. Super Hornets Lit Them Up In The Strait Of Hormuz
* Non-compliant ships got blasted, forcing them to abandon their mission mid-run.
* Iran fired first and got hammered back.
* Now 70 Iranian tankers are trapped — and Persians are spilling oil in the gulf.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 May 2026)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6395019441112