We Just Hit Two Iranian Tankers

Operation Epic Fury: U.S. Super Hornets Lit Them Up In The Strait Of Hormuz

* Non-compliant ships got blasted, forcing them to abandon their mission mid-run.

* Iran fired first and got hammered back.

* Now 70 Iranian tankers are trapped — and Persians are spilling oil in the gulf.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (8 May 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6395019441112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/2052906656778829923