'JFK BODY SWITCH HEAD WOUND COVERUP! SHOCKING!

THERE WERE TWO BODIES (JFK & OFFICER TIPPIT) AND 2 JETS. THERE WERE 2 CASKETS AND TWO OSWALDS AND THEIR 2 MOTHERS. THERE WERE 2 AMBULANCES AS WELL. THIS DEVIOS PLAN HAD TO BEEN IN THE MAKING FOR SEVERAL YEARS. THERE'S NO OTHER WAY IT COULD HAVE BEEN PULLED OFF BY OUR SATANIC GOVERNMENT OTHERWISE. I'M SURE YOU AGREE! THE MORE YOU LEARN ABOUT THIS EVIL PLOT THE MORE YOU HATE AMERICAS DEMONIC GOVERNMENT. AMERICA IS ROUTING FROM WITHIN AND CAN'T BE SAVED NOW. ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...