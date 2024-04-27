Create New Account
Redpill: It's All Fiction
Son of the Republic
Published Saturday

Movie Subplot Twist: Joe [Bidan] is the most highly-produced candidate in American history.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 April 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6351835230112

jesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidenclown showcontrolled oppositionlarpred pillpolitical theaterbody doublebad guywag the dogredpillchoreographystuntmansteven spielbergfall guythe moviefreak showpuppet regimefreakshowbad actorstunt mancaptured operationplot twistlive-action role play

