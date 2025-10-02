Review of Chapter 5: New Biology Principles + Q&A - 10/1/25

In this special session on his 69th birthday, Tom opens with a personal story reflecting on his early childhood experience with stuttering—and how a recent Smithsonian article attempts to explain it through genetics. He challenges the genetic determinism behind this theory and shares a powerful reminder that true healing starts with honoring the emotional, psychological, and spiritual dimensions of our lives.





Then, Tom reads Chapter 5: “Stagnation” from his upcoming book New Biology Principles. This chapter explores how vitality is linked to our environment and the internal state of our tissues—where stagnation, both external and internal, gives rise to disease.





Tom answers two audience questions:

- Oral sex and oral cancers – Why HPV is not a valid explanation and what else might be at play

- Hashimoto’s and thyroid issues – A story that reframes "autoimmune thyroid disease" as a brilliant adaptive strategy, not a malfunction





